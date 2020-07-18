All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2151 W Evergreen Ave 103

2151 West Evergreen Avenue · (312) 589-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2151 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex! - Property Id: 309527

Unit features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, a huge master bedroom with master bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer dryer in unit, central AC, gas fireplace. Close to the blue line, many restaurants, and bars. Garage parking available for $150 a month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2151-w-evergreen-ave-chicago-il-unit-103/309527
Property Id 309527

(RLNE5937007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have any available units?
2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have?
Some of 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 offers parking.
Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have a pool?
No, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have accessible units?
No, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 W Evergreen Ave 103 has units with dishwashers.
