2151 W Evergreen Ave 103

Amenities
Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex! - Property Id: 309527
Unit features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, a huge master bedroom with master bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer dryer in unit, central AC, gas fireplace. Close to the blue line, many restaurants, and bars. Garage parking available for $150 a month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2151-w-evergreen-ave-chicago-il-unit-103/309527
Property Id 309527
(RLNE5937007)