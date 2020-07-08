215 S Hamilton Ave

Amenities
Fabulous 8 Unit New Construction with condo quality finishes in the United Center, Med District, West Loop area!!! 2 bed/2 bath simplex with storage unit and garage parking included! Extra wide living/ dining area with tons of natural sunlight, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and subway tile back splash. Large master bedroom with en suite bath, double vanity, walk in shower, in unit laundry, huge rear decks. Groceries: Pete's Fresh Market. Bars: The Ogden, Drum and Monkey, Chaos Brew Club, Billy Goat Tavern, Park Tavern, Cobra Lounge, Bottom Lounge. Restaurants: Eden Chicago, Sinha, Ricano's, Damenzo's Pizza, Baba Pita, Bar Siena, Randolph Street Market. Area Amenities: Touhy-Herbert Park, Skinner Park, United Center, MB Ice Arena. Transportation: CTA buses #50 Damen, #126 Jackson, IL Medical District Blue Line (7 min walk), 290 Expressway (3 min).