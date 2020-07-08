All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

215 S Hamilton Ave

215 S Hamilton Ave · (630) 640-6852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 S Hamilton Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. Jul 20

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous 8 Unit New Construction with condo quality finishes in the United Center, Med District, West Loop area!!! 2 bed/2 bath simplex with storage unit and garage parking included! Extra wide living/ dining area with tons of natural sunlight, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and subway tile back splash. Large master bedroom with en suite bath, double vanity, walk in shower, in unit laundry, huge rear decks. Groceries: Pete's Fresh Market. Bars: The Ogden, Drum and Monkey, Chaos Brew Club, Billy Goat Tavern, Park Tavern, Cobra Lounge, Bottom Lounge. Restaurants: Eden Chicago, Sinha, Ricano's, Damenzo's Pizza, Baba Pita, Bar Siena, Randolph Street Market. Area Amenities: Touhy-Herbert Park, Skinner Park, United Center, MB Ice Arena. Transportation: CTA buses #50 Damen, #126 Jackson, IL Medical District Blue Line (7 min walk), 290 Expressway (3 min).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

