Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex in the Wicker Park area. unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a huge master bedroom with master bath, dishwasher, microwave, balcony, washer dryer in unit, and garage parking available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
2147 West Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 2147 West Evergreen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 West Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2147 West Evergreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.