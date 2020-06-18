All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 28 2020 at 11:49 AM

2147 West Evergreen Avenue

2147 West Evergreen Avenue · (773) 443-2880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2147 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex in the Wicker Park area. unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a huge master bedroom with master bath, dishwasher, microwave, balcony, washer dryer in unit, and garage parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
2147 West Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 2147 West Evergreen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 West Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2147 West Evergreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 West Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 West Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 West Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
