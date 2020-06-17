2143 N DAMEN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill

Don't miss out on this high quality condo rental in the prime and lovely neighborhood, Bucktown!!! Recently updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with convenient elevator access and covered parking. Enjoy the spacious deck off the large living area perfect for grilling or relaxing, YES, 2 outdoor spaces. Beautifully finished throughout with newly re-finished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Ideally located on Damen Avenue with super easy access to the 90/94 expressway, the 606 Bloomingdale Trail and only a short walk to the Blue line train. Plenty of boutique retail stores and restaurants on your doorstep. 1 parking space included in the rent. ********HALF MONTH CREDIT OFFERED*******THIS IS A SUBLET TO 04/30/2020*******