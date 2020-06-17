All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2143 N DAMEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2143 N DAMEN AVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

2143 N DAMEN AVE

2143 North Damen Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2143 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this high quality condo rental in the prime and lovely neighborhood, Bucktown!!! Recently updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with convenient elevator access and covered parking. Enjoy the spacious deck off the large living area perfect for grilling or relaxing, YES, 2 outdoor spaces. Beautifully finished throughout with newly re-finished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Ideally located on Damen Avenue with super easy access to the 90/94 expressway, the 606 Bloomingdale Trail and only a short walk to the Blue line train. Plenty of boutique retail stores and restaurants on your doorstep. 1 parking space included in the rent. ********HALF MONTH CREDIT OFFERED*******THIS IS A SUBLET TO 04/30/2020*******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have any available units?
2143 N DAMEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have?
Some of 2143 N DAMEN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 N DAMEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2143 N DAMEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 N DAMEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2143 N DAMEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2143 N DAMEN AVE does offer parking.
Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 N DAMEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have a pool?
No, 2143 N DAMEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2143 N DAMEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 N DAMEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 N DAMEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2143 N DAMEN AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1039 W Newport
1039 West Newport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity