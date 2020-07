Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Near DePaul! Pets Ok! Free Laundry! Private Deck! - Property Id: 307236



Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom coachhouse near DePaul University and walking distance to the Armitage Purple/Brown Line as well as the Fullerton Red Line train. There are a lot of restaurants and shopping options in the area as well. This is a first floor unit with a private deck. ( Wood to be replaced on deck )



The apartment has hardwood floors throughout and a lot of natural light. The kitchen has been updated within the past year and has stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. The bathroom has also been updated recently and has a shower/tub. There is a wood burning fireplace.



There is also an intercom system for added security.Free Laundry is easily accessible within the building and shared with only one other unit. There is private storage units in the main building with no additional costs.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2141-n-racine-ave-chicago-il/307236

