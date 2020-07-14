All apartments in Chicago
2140 N Halsted
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

2140 N Halsted

2140 North Halsted Street · (312) 500-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Location

2140 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. Aug 31

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2140 N Halsted.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Walk to everything that buzzes in Lincoln Park while enjoying renovated living at 2140 N. Halsted.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $350-$650
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 for dogs and cats, others waived
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Street parking through the City of Chicago: http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers/vehicle-sticker-type-prices.
Storage Details: On site additional storage $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 N Halsted have any available units?
2140 N Halsted has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 N Halsted have?
Some of 2140 N Halsted's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 N Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
2140 N Halsted is offering the following rent specials: HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Is 2140 N Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 N Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 2140 N Halsted offer parking?
Yes, 2140 N Halsted offers parking.
Does 2140 N Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 N Halsted offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 N Halsted have a pool?
No, 2140 N Halsted does not have a pool.
Does 2140 N Halsted have accessible units?
No, 2140 N Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 N Halsted have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 N Halsted does not have units with dishwashers.
