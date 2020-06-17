All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2139 West BELMONT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2139 West BELMONT Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:52 PM

2139 West BELMONT Avenue

2139 West Belmont Avenue · (773) 270-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2139 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Fully furnished & ALL utilities included in this bright 3 bedroom/1.5 bath in a prime location between Lake View & Roscoe Village. Elevated 1st floor unit with central air/heat, in-unit W/D & hardwood floors throughout. Northern, Eastern & Southern light exposure. Walking distance to numerous restaurants, coffee shops, and Hamlin Park. Rent includes an exterior parking spot, electricity, gas, internet & water. Income must be 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio & credit score above 660 (otherwise, co-signer required). $600 non-refundable move-in fee. Available June 1st. Short term rental pricing: $3,000 for 3-5 months, $2,800 for 6-8 months, and $2,600 for 9-12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
2139 West BELMONT Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 2139 West BELMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 West BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2139 West BELMONT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 West BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 West BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 West BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2139 West BELMONT Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity