2139 West BELMONT Avenue

Fully furnished & ALL utilities included in this bright 3 bedroom/1.5 bath in a prime location between Lake View & Roscoe Village. Elevated 1st floor unit with central air/heat, in-unit W/D & hardwood floors throughout. Northern, Eastern & Southern light exposure. Walking distance to numerous restaurants, coffee shops, and Hamlin Park. Rent includes an exterior parking spot, electricity, gas, internet & water. Income must be 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio & credit score above 660 (otherwise, co-signer required). $600 non-refundable move-in fee. Available June 1st. Short term rental pricing: $3,000 for 3-5 months, $2,800 for 6-8 months, and $2,600 for 9-12 months.