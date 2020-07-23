All apartments in Chicago
2130 West North Avenue

2130 West North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2130 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
201 Available 08/15/20 Full-size stackable in-unit Whirlpool washer/dryer
Custom built-in closet systems
Integrated USB ports in kitchen/bedroom
Private balconies and terraces (in select units)
Commercial solar shades on all windows
Pearl quartz kitchen & bath countertops
Stainless-steel Whirl Pool appliances
Abaco by Snaidero soft-close cabinetry
Balterio gray-tone plank flooring
Daltile glass mosaic backsplash

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2130-w-north-ave-chicago-il-60647-usa-unit-201/454e15f7-5480-4b6f-b720-ba55422a62b6

(RLNE5968993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 West North Avenue have any available units?
2130 West North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 West North Avenue have?
Some of 2130 West North Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2130 West North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 West North Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2130 West North Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2130 West North Avenue offers parking.
Does 2130 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 West North Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 West North Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2130 West North Avenue has a pool.
Does 2130 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2130 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 West North Avenue has units with dishwashers.
