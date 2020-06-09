Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2130 W Iowa St 1F
2130 West Iowa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2130 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge - New 3B - 2Ba Duplex in Ukranian Village - Property Id: 265328
Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090
Awesome Ukranian Village Location
Owner's Unit Duplex Down
Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms
Lots of Storage
In Unit Laundry
Back Porch
Owner will include parking for a May 1 move in!!!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265328
Property Id 265328
(RLNE5804262)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have any available units?
2130 W Iowa St 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have?
Some of 2130 W Iowa St 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2130 W Iowa St 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2130 W Iowa St 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 W Iowa St 1F pet-friendly?
No, 2130 W Iowa St 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F offer parking?
Yes, 2130 W Iowa St 1F does offer parking.
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 W Iowa St 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have a pool?
No, 2130 W Iowa St 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have accessible units?
No, 2130 W Iowa St 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 W Iowa St 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 W Iowa St 1F has units with dishwashers.
