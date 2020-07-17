All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2129 W Concord Pl G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2129 W Concord Pl G

2129 West Concord Place · No Longer Available
Location

2129 West Concord Place, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2129 W CONCORD PL, #G - Property Id: 302626

Must See 3BR/2BA in Prime Wicker Park Location - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!
Wicker Park 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, large bedrooms, ample closet space. Close to endless shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features on-site laundry, secure entryways and well-maintained landscaping. 1 parking space included. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302626
Property Id 302626

(RLNE5929924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

