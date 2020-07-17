Amenities
2129 W CONCORD PL, #G - Property Id: 302626
Must See 3BR/2BA in Prime Wicker Park Location - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!
Wicker Park 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, large bedrooms, ample closet space. Close to endless shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features on-site laundry, secure entryways and well-maintained landscaping. 1 parking space included. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302626
