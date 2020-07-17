Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2129 W CONCORD PL, #G - Property Id: 302626



Must See 3BR/2BA in Prime Wicker Park Location - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!

Wicker Park 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, large bedrooms, ample closet space. Close to endless shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features on-site laundry, secure entryways and well-maintained landscaping. 1 parking space included. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302626

Property Id 302626



(RLNE5929924)