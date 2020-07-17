2127 N Sheffield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292002



Large fully gut rehabbed apartments in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park! The apartments at 2127 N Sheffield have beautiful condo-quality finishes including stainless appliances, stone countertops, new bathrooms, spacious layouts, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. Live steps from Oz Park, countless amazing bars and restaurants on Armitage, the Armitage Brown Line station, grocery stores, gyms, and dozens of other great neighborhood conveniences! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.



Virtual tour available!



