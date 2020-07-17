All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2127 N Sheffield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2127 N Sheffield Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2127 N Sheffield Ave

2127 North Sheffield Avenue · (612) 419-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3438 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,438

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292002

Large fully gut rehabbed apartments in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park! The apartments at 2127 N Sheffield have beautiful condo-quality finishes including stainless appliances, stone countertops, new bathrooms, spacious layouts, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. Live steps from Oz Park, countless amazing bars and restaurants on Armitage, the Armitage Brown Line station, grocery stores, gyms, and dozens of other great neighborhood conveniences! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Virtual tour available!

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2127-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il/292002
Property Id 292002

(RLNE5959531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
2127 N Sheffield Ave has a unit available for $3,438 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 2127 N Sheffield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2127 N Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 N Sheffield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 N Sheffield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 N Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2127 N Sheffield Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
354 West Dickens Ave. Apt.
354 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity