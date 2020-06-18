All apartments in Chicago
2122 E. 97th St.

2122 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 East 97th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
South Deering

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE!!! -

(RLNE5669931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 E. 97th St. have any available units?
2122 E. 97th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2122 E. 97th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2122 E. 97th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 E. 97th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 E. 97th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. offer parking?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. have a pool?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. have accessible units?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 E. 97th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 E. 97th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
