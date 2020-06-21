Rent Calculator
2118 West North Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
2118 West North Avenue
2118 West North Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2118 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 West North Avenue have any available units?
2118 West North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 2118 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2118 West North Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2118 West North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 2118 West North Avenue offer parking?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2118 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 West North Avenue have a pool?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2118 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 West North Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 West North Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
