2118 W Schiller St CH

2118 W SCHILLER, #CH - Property Id: 311903
RARELY AVAILABLE 3B/2B WP/BUCKTOWN DUPLEX
Features: Coach House Unit Very Spacious Living Room Breakfast Nook Updated Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Full Bathrooms Spacious Bedrooms Great Closet Space Great Natural Light In Unit Laundry Central Heat and Air Intercom System Neighborhood: Location is EXCELLENT! Situated on quiet, residential street 5 Blocks from Blue Line (Damen Stop) 2 Minute Drive to Highway STEPS from Wicker Park/Bucktown Trendy Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Boutique Shopping, Dog Parks, Shopping & MUCH More! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2118-w-schiller-st-chicago-il-unit-ch/311903
(RLNE5960545)