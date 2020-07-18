All apartments in Chicago
2118 W Schiller St CH
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2118 W Schiller St CH

2118 West Schiller Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

2118 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit CH · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
2118 W SCHILLER, #CH - Property Id: 311903

RARELY AVAILABLE 3B/2B WP/BUCKTOWN DUPLEX
Features: Coach House Unit Very Spacious Living Room Breakfast Nook Updated Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Full Bathrooms Spacious Bedrooms Great Closet Space Great Natural Light In Unit Laundry Central Heat and Air Intercom System Neighborhood: Location is EXCELLENT! Situated on quiet, residential street 5 Blocks from Blue Line (Damen Stop) 2 Minute Drive to Highway STEPS from Wicker Park/Bucktown Trendy Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Boutique Shopping, Dog Parks, Shopping & MUCH More! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2118-w-schiller-st-chicago-il-unit-ch/311903
Property Id 311903

(RLNE5960545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 W Schiller St CH have any available units?
2118 W Schiller St CH has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 W Schiller St CH have?
Some of 2118 W Schiller St CH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 W Schiller St CH currently offering any rent specials?
2118 W Schiller St CH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 W Schiller St CH pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 W Schiller St CH is pet friendly.
Does 2118 W Schiller St CH offer parking?
No, 2118 W Schiller St CH does not offer parking.
Does 2118 W Schiller St CH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 W Schiller St CH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 W Schiller St CH have a pool?
No, 2118 W Schiller St CH does not have a pool.
Does 2118 W Schiller St CH have accessible units?
No, 2118 W Schiller St CH does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 W Schiller St CH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 W Schiller St CH has units with dishwashers.
