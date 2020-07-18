All apartments in Chicago
2117 N Point

2117 North Point Street · (773) 698-6648
Location

2117 North Point Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 7/1 or 8/1 and Second month's rent discounted -- 50% for COVID relief! Top floor, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in great location! 3 blocks from California blue line stop. Fantastic finishes, including espresso cabinets, 1.25" granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso-stained hardwood floors throughout, imported Italian tile, oversized jacuzzi tub, double-bowl vanity. Amenities: In-unit laundry Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Central air conditioning/forced heat Private entrance Water included (tenant pays all other utilities) Free oversized storage unit in basement of main building Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed. Must submit application for credit/background screening ($65 app fee) & provide verifiable references. No security deposit. $400 non-refundable move-in fee. Please Tenant pays all utilities except water. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 N Point have any available units?
2117 N Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 N Point have?
Some of 2117 N Point's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 N Point currently offering any rent specials?
2117 N Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 N Point pet-friendly?
No, 2117 N Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2117 N Point offer parking?
No, 2117 N Point does not offer parking.
Does 2117 N Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 N Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 N Point have a pool?
No, 2117 N Point does not have a pool.
Does 2117 N Point have accessible units?
No, 2117 N Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 N Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 N Point has units with dishwashers.
