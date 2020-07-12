Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed gym on-site laundry internet access

Its easy to see how the Magnificent Mile got its nickname when youre living amongst this remarkable stretch of Michigan Avenue. Tucked just off this saturated stretch of street, is the beautiful apartment building at 211 E. Delaware.



When you're not being a tourist in your own city or enjoying lakefront scenery, you'll be taking in the views inside your apartment building: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a 16th floor fitness center with stunning lake views and a sundeck for the full spectacular city panorama.



Views that include Lake Michigan and the Hancock building arent too good to be true. Schedule a showing today and well show you!