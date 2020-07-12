211 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL 60611 Near North Side
Price and availability
VERIFIED 27 days AGO
Studio
$1,195
Studio · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 211 E. DELAWARE.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Its easy to see how the Magnificent Mile got its nickname when youre living amongst this remarkable stretch of Michigan Avenue. Tucked just off this saturated stretch of street, is the beautiful apartment building at 211 E. Delaware.\n\nWhen you're not being a tourist in your own city or enjoying lakefront scenery, you'll be taking in the views inside your apartment building: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a 16th floor fitness center with stunning lake views and a sundeck for the full spectacular city panorama.\n\nViews that include Lake Michigan and the Hancock building arent too good to be true. Schedule a showing today and well show you!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 211 E. DELAWARE have any available units?
211 E. DELAWARE offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E. DELAWARE have?
Some of 211 E. DELAWARE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E. DELAWARE currently offering any rent specials?
211 E. DELAWARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E. DELAWARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E. DELAWARE is pet friendly.
Does 211 E. DELAWARE offer parking?
No, 211 E. DELAWARE does not offer parking.
Does 211 E. DELAWARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E. DELAWARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E. DELAWARE have a pool?
No, 211 E. DELAWARE does not have a pool.
Does 211 E. DELAWARE have accessible units?
No, 211 E. DELAWARE does not have accessible units.