Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2107 W North Ave 1E

2107 West North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2107 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic High End 2 Bed in Prime Wicker Park! - Property Id: 264339

Please call or text to take a video tour today! 630-750-6090

Amazing Wicker Park 2 bed 1 bath!

* Hardwood Floors
* Large Living Room
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Granite Countertops
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Maple Cabinets
* Large Bedrooms
* Plenty of Closet Space
* Marble Bathroom
* Whirlpool Tub
* Central Air
* Cats Okay
* Small dog negotiable
* Close to EL & Everything in Prime Wicker Park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264339
Property Id 264339

(RLNE5804230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 W North Ave 1E have any available units?
2107 W North Ave 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 W North Ave 1E have?
Some of 2107 W North Ave 1E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 W North Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
2107 W North Ave 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 W North Ave 1E pet-friendly?
No, 2107 W North Ave 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2107 W North Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 2107 W North Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 2107 W North Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 W North Ave 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 W North Ave 1E have a pool?
Yes, 2107 W North Ave 1E has a pool.
Does 2107 W North Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 2107 W North Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 W North Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 W North Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
