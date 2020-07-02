2102 N Damen Ave # 3f

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 GUT REHABBED 3BED/2BATH W/ W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 310131



***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***The intimate 6 unit gut rehab brick building consists of a variety of units ranging from 1 bedroom and 1 bath, 2 bedroom and 1 bath, 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex up with a double entrance and a 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex down with a double entrance. These units boast finishes including hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer, window coverings, gas forced air and central airconditioning and more. The rear units have spacious wood decks for summer entertainig. The building has 2 parking spaces in the rear of the building off the alley. The area is in the heart of Bucktown with loads of retail, restaurants and pubs and easy access to the CTA Blue line at Western Avenue and surface transportation including # 50 Damen Avenue and # 74 Armitage. These units will not last long in Bucktown.

