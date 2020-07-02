All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2102 N Damen Ave # 3f
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

2102 N Damen Ave # 3f

2102 North Damen Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2102 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 GUT REHABBED 3BED/2BATH W/ W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 310131

***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***The intimate 6 unit gut rehab brick building consists of a variety of units ranging from 1 bedroom and 1 bath, 2 bedroom and 1 bath, 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex up with a double entrance and a 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex down with a double entrance. These units boast finishes including hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer, window coverings, gas forced air and central airconditioning and more. The rear units have spacious wood decks for summer entertainig. The building has 2 parking spaces in the rear of the building off the alley. The area is in the heart of Bucktown with loads of retail, restaurants and pubs and easy access to the CTA Blue line at Western Avenue and surface transportation including # 50 Damen Avenue and # 74 Armitage. These units will not last long in Bucktown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310131
Property Id 310131

(RLNE5901172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have any available units?
2102 N Damen Ave # 3f has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have?
Some of 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N Damen Ave # 3f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f is pet friendly.
Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f offer parking?
Yes, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f offers parking.
Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have a pool?
No, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have accessible units?
No, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2102 N Damen Ave # 3f?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity