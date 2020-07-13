2051 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 days AGO
Studio
studio-1
$1,125
Studio · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2051 N Sedgwick.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
With sprawling Lincoln Park, Oz Park and Old Town surrounding, 2051 N. Sedgwick is a slice of Chicago heaven. This vintage building is sitting pretty just off Armitage and Lincoln Ave.\n\nThe units are as gorgeous as their surroundings: hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and new kitchen appliances. Add internet, heat, natural gas and water to make up your amenities and utilities dream packages.\n\nWhere vintage and modern meet, its always such a treat. Take that catchy little tagline we wrote just for you and schedule a visit of Sedgwick today!\n\n
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2051 N Sedgwick have any available units?
2051 N Sedgwick offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 N Sedgwick have?
Some of 2051 N Sedgwick's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 N Sedgwick currently offering any rent specials?
2051 N Sedgwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 N Sedgwick pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 N Sedgwick is pet friendly.
Does 2051 N Sedgwick offer parking?
No, 2051 N Sedgwick does not offer parking.
Does 2051 N Sedgwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 N Sedgwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 N Sedgwick have a pool?
No, 2051 N Sedgwick does not have a pool.
Does 2051 N Sedgwick have accessible units?
No, 2051 N Sedgwick does not have accessible units.