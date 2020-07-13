Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

With sprawling Lincoln Park, Oz Park and Old Town surrounding, 2051 N. Sedgwick is a slice of Chicago heaven. This vintage building is sitting pretty just off Armitage and Lincoln Ave.



The units are as gorgeous as their surroundings: hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and new kitchen appliances. Add internet, heat, natural gas and water to make up your amenities and utilities dream packages.



Where vintage and modern meet, its always such a treat. Take that catchy little tagline we wrote just for you and schedule a visit of Sedgwick today!



