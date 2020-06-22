2049 Division

Amenities
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/dtQTuaP0CrQ Completely gut-rehabbed unit in 2015 Wicker Park by Damen and Division Featuring hardwood floors, central air, in-unit laundry! Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, 42" espresso cabinets, breakfast island. Back deck No dogs. Cats ok. Transportation Bus: 66, Chicago & Hoyne (0.48 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Division (0.09 mi) Bus: 49, Western & Division (0.40 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Hoyne (0.03 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.45 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.48 mi)
Terms: One year lease