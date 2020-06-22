All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

2049 Division

2049 W Division St · (312) 600-5102
Location

2049 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/dtQTuaP0CrQ Completely gut-rehabbed unit in 2015 Wicker Park by Damen and Division Featuring hardwood floors, central air, in-unit laundry! Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, 42" espresso cabinets, breakfast island. Back deck No dogs. Cats ok. Transportation Bus: 66, Chicago & Hoyne (0.48 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Division (0.09 mi) Bus: 49, Western & Division (0.40 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Hoyne (0.03 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.45 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.48 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Division have any available units?
2049 Division doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Division have?
Some of 2049 Division's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Division currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Division isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Division pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 Division is pet friendly.
Does 2049 Division offer parking?
No, 2049 Division does not offer parking.
Does 2049 Division have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Division does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Division have a pool?
No, 2049 Division does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Division have accessible units?
No, 2049 Division does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Division have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 Division has units with dishwashers.
