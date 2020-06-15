2048 W Evergreen Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE- STUNNING 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 7487



You Just Found Your Next Apartment! Be one of the FIRST to live in this stunning 3 Bed, 2 Bath apartment! Gut rehabbed down to the studs in 2018, this apartment lies smack in the middle of Wicker Park between Division and North Ave (<5min walk to either) - Get the high end finishes you deserve in the best location in Chicago! Features an open concept kitchen & living room with TONS of natural light, high ceilings, central heating & cooling, brand new stainless steel whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet LED lighting, an extended island that seats up to 6, in-unit washer/dryer, DUAL VANITIES in BOTH bathrooms with marble countertops and soft-close hinges, recessed lighting in every room, high-end Kohler finishes, and TONS of storage. Within minutes of the best food, entertainment, and shopping in all of Chicago. 20-second walk to Damen bus and 5-minute walk to Blue Line Train. This Place is a Must See!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/7487

Property Id 7487



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701078)