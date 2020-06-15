All apartments in Chicago
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2048 W Evergreen Ave 2

2048 West Evergreen Avenue · (239) 287-2401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2048 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE- STUNNING 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 7487

You Just Found Your Next Apartment! Be one of the FIRST to live in this stunning 3 Bed, 2 Bath apartment! Gut rehabbed down to the studs in 2018, this apartment lies smack in the middle of Wicker Park between Division and North Ave (<5min walk to either) - Get the high end finishes you deserve in the best location in Chicago! Features an open concept kitchen & living room with TONS of natural light, high ceilings, central heating & cooling, brand new stainless steel whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet LED lighting, an extended island that seats up to 6, in-unit washer/dryer, DUAL VANITIES in BOTH bathrooms with marble countertops and soft-close hinges, recessed lighting in every room, high-end Kohler finishes, and TONS of storage. Within minutes of the best food, entertainment, and shopping in all of Chicago. 20-second walk to Damen bus and 5-minute walk to Blue Line Train. This Place is a Must See!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/7487
Property Id 7487

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have any available units?
2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have?
Some of 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 W Evergreen Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
