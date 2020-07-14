2046 North Orleans.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning elevator

Attention to detail is how greatness is achieved , - words we live by. Weve given that careful, dedicated attention to detail to rehabbing the vintage building at 2046 N. Orleans.



Some favorite details include: hardwood floors, kitchens with cherry wood cabinets and new appliances, as well as individual climate control. These modern touches are wonderful additions to the surrounding Chicago neighborhood charm.



Living here means youre close to literally everything you can imagine from checking out the statues in Oz Park to wandering Old Town the details of your Lincoln Park life are endlessly amazing.