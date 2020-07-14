All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

2046 North Orleans

2046 N Orleans St · (773) 570-3651
Location

2046 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$995

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2046 North Orleans.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Attention to detail is how greatness is achieved , - words we live by. Weve given that careful, dedicated attention to detail to rehabbing the vintage building at 2046 N. Orleans.\n\nSome favorite details include: hardwood floors, kitchens with cherry wood cabinets and new appliances, as well as individual climate control. These modern touches are wonderful additions to the surrounding Chicago neighborhood charm.\n\nLiving here means youre close to literally everything you can imagine from checking out the statues in Oz Park to wandering Old Town the details of your Lincoln Park life are endlessly amazing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2046 North Orleans have any available units?
2046 North Orleans offers studio floorplans starting at $995 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,895. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 North Orleans have?
Some of 2046 North Orleans's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 North Orleans currently offering any rent specials?
2046 North Orleans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 North Orleans pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 North Orleans is pet friendly.
Does 2046 North Orleans offer parking?
No, 2046 North Orleans does not offer parking.
Does 2046 North Orleans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 North Orleans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 North Orleans have a pool?
No, 2046 North Orleans does not have a pool.
Does 2046 North Orleans have accessible units?
No, 2046 North Orleans does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 North Orleans have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 North Orleans has units with dishwashers.

