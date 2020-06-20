All apartments in Chicago
2043 West Erie Street
2043 West Erie Street

2043 West Erie Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1737684
2043 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
2BED/2BA WEST TOWN CONDO FOR RENT W/ PARKING INCLUDED
Wonderful West Town 2bed/2ba for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout. Open layout w/ updated kitchen features granite/ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Rare front balcony in addition to large back deck. Secured parking included. Steps to Chicago Ave & Division St., trendy restaurants/bars/shopping. $350 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of deposit.

Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2043 West Erie Street have any available units?
2043 West Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 West Erie Street have?
Some of 2043 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2043 West Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 2043 West Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2043 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2043 West Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 2043 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 West Erie Street have a pool?
No, 2043 West Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2043 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 2043 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 West Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
