Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

2040 West Le Moyne Street

2040 West Lemoyne Street · (248) 470-0871
Location

2040 West Lemoyne Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/2020. Don't miss this outstanding corner unit townhome just steps from all Wicker Park can offer. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with multiple levels of living and attached 1 car garage. Upon your entry, you step into the living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a stone, gas log, fireplace. Your kitchen and dining room overlooks the living space creating a great atmosphere for entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a wraparound mosaic backsplash. The master with ensuite bathroom, as well as the second bedroom, are on the third floor of the home. The lower level features the third bedroom. The top floor flex space with a built-in wet bar could be used as an office or additional living room. This room gives direct access to the 200sqft, private, corner, rooftop deck. One-time administrative fee in lieu of a one-month equivalent security deposit. Pets under 50 lbs allowed with an additional one-time fee. Two pets max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have any available units?
2040 West Le Moyne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have?
Some of 2040 West Le Moyne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 West Le Moyne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 West Le Moyne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 West Le Moyne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 West Le Moyne Street is pet friendly.
Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street offer parking?
Yes, 2040 West Le Moyne Street offers parking.
Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 West Le Moyne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have a pool?
No, 2040 West Le Moyne Street does not have a pool.
Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 West Le Moyne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 West Le Moyne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 West Le Moyne Street has units with dishwashers.
