2040 West Le Moyne Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/2020. Don't miss this outstanding corner unit townhome just steps from all Wicker Park can offer. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with multiple levels of living and attached 1 car garage. Upon your entry, you step into the living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a stone, gas log, fireplace. Your kitchen and dining room overlooks the living space creating a great atmosphere for entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a wraparound mosaic backsplash. The master with ensuite bathroom, as well as the second bedroom, are on the third floor of the home. The lower level features the third bedroom. The top floor flex space with a built-in wet bar could be used as an office or additional living room. This room gives direct access to the 200sqft, private, corner, rooftop deck. One-time administrative fee in lieu of a one-month equivalent security deposit. Pets under 50 lbs allowed with an additional one-time fee. Two pets max.