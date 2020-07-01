All apartments in Chicago
2040 W Berwyn Ave 2
2040 W Berwyn Ave 2

2040 West Berwyn Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2040 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2040 W BERWYN, #2 - Property Id: 307765

Beautiful, modern 2 bedroom in Ravenswood/Bowmanville!
Beautiful, modern 2 bedroom in Ravenswood/Bowmanville! Hardwood flooring throughout, ample closet space, formal dining room, lots of natural lighting, kitchen features granite counter tops & ss appliances. Pet friendly. Fees apply. Coin operated laundry in the basement. Equal Housing Opportunity - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2040-w-berwyn-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/307765
Property Id 307765

Pets not allowed

(RLNE5964369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have any available units?
2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have?
Some of 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 W Berwyn Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
