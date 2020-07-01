2040 W Berwyn Ave 2

Amenities
2040 W BERWYN, #2 - Property Id: 307765
Beautiful, modern 2 bedroom in Ravenswood/Bowmanville!
Beautiful, modern 2 bedroom in Ravenswood/Bowmanville! Hardwood flooring throughout, ample closet space, formal dining room, lots of natural lighting, kitchen features granite counter tops & ss appliances. Pet friendly. Fees apply. Coin operated laundry in the basement. Equal Housing Opportunity - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2040-w-berwyn-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/307765
No Pets Allowed
