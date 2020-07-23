2036 S Michigan St 708

Amenities
Renovated Studio in South Loop! - Property Id: 313853
Prime South Loop location! Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful studio apartment with spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2036-s-michigan-st-chicago-il-unit-708/313853
Property Id 313853
(RLNE5939089)