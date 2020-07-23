All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2036 S Michigan St 708

2036 S Michigan Ave · (847) 414-9918
Location

2036 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 708 · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Studio in South Loop! - Property Id: 313853

Prime South Loop location! Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful studio apartment with spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2036-s-michigan-st-chicago-il-unit-708/313853
Property Id 313853

(RLNE5939089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have any available units?
2036 S Michigan St 708 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have?
Some of 2036 S Michigan St 708's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 S Michigan St 708 currently offering any rent specials?
2036 S Michigan St 708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 S Michigan St 708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 S Michigan St 708 is pet friendly.
Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 offer parking?
No, 2036 S Michigan St 708 does not offer parking.
Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 S Michigan St 708 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have a pool?
No, 2036 S Michigan St 708 does not have a pool.
Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have accessible units?
No, 2036 S Michigan St 708 does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 S Michigan St 708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 S Michigan St 708 has units with dishwashers.
