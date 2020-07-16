All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2033 W Melrose Garden

2033 West Melrose Street · (773) 931-8662
Location

2033 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Garden · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2033 W Merlose - Property Id: 72813

Roscoe Village recently renovated, charming 1 bedroom garden apartment, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, fireplace, intercom, on-site laundry, storage, Fenced property with large back yard and deck, ample free street parking. Close to brown line, restaurants, bars, night life - everything Roscoe Village has to offer, No Pets. 1 year lease. Rent includes water, Direct TV and internet. Available September 1st. To schedule a showing please call 773-931-8662.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72813
Property Id 72813

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 W Melrose Garden have any available units?
2033 W Melrose Garden has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 W Melrose Garden have?
Some of 2033 W Melrose Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 W Melrose Garden currently offering any rent specials?
2033 W Melrose Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 W Melrose Garden pet-friendly?
No, 2033 W Melrose Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2033 W Melrose Garden offer parking?
No, 2033 W Melrose Garden does not offer parking.
Does 2033 W Melrose Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 W Melrose Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 W Melrose Garden have a pool?
No, 2033 W Melrose Garden does not have a pool.
Does 2033 W Melrose Garden have accessible units?
No, 2033 W Melrose Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 W Melrose Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 W Melrose Garden has units with dishwashers.
