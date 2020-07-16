2033 W Melrose Garden

Amenities
2033 W Merlose - Property Id: 72813
Roscoe Village recently renovated, charming 1 bedroom garden apartment, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, fireplace, intercom, on-site laundry, storage, Fenced property with large back yard and deck, ample free street parking. Close to brown line, restaurants, bars, night life - everything Roscoe Village has to offer, No Pets. 1 year lease. Rent includes water, Direct TV and internet. Available September 1st. To schedule a showing please call 773-931-8662.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72813
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5878914)