2031 S Michigan Ave 606

Amenities
2031 S MICHIGAN, #606 - Property Id: 317112
Renovated Two Bedroom in South Loop!
Prime South Loop location! Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2031-s-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-606/317112
Property Id 317112
(RLNE5953702)