2031 S Michigan Ave 606
2031 S Michigan Ave 606

2031 South Michigan Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2031 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2031 S MICHIGAN, #606 - Property Id: 317112

Renovated Two Bedroom in South Loop!
Prime South Loop location! Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2031-s-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-606/317112
Property Id 317112

(RLNE5953702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have any available units?
2031 S Michigan Ave 606 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have?
Some of 2031 S Michigan Ave 606's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 currently offering any rent specials?
2031 S Michigan Ave 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 is pet friendly.
Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 offer parking?
No, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 does not offer parking.
Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have a pool?
No, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 does not have a pool.
Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have accessible units?
No, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 S Michigan Ave 606 has units with dishwashers.
