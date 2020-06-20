All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2030 West Crystal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2030 West Crystal Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:42 PM

2030 West Crystal Street

2030 West Crystal Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1842364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2030 West Crystal Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 3BED/3BA DUPLEX IN WICKER PARK~PARKING INCLD!
Beautiful duplex down located in historical Wicker Park district, one block off Division Street. Features include hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, master suite with jacuzzi tub. 2 outdoor spaces, a deck and front patio. Rental price includes 1 garage parking space plus additional storage on site.
Located just steps to some of the city's best shops and restaurants.

Amenities:
Garage, Storage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Patio, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 West Crystal Street have any available units?
2030 West Crystal Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 West Crystal Street have?
Some of 2030 West Crystal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 West Crystal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2030 West Crystal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 West Crystal Street pet-friendly?
No, 2030 West Crystal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2030 West Crystal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2030 West Crystal Street does offer parking.
Does 2030 West Crystal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 West Crystal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 West Crystal Street have a pool?
No, 2030 West Crystal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2030 West Crystal Street have accessible units?
No, 2030 West Crystal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 West Crystal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 West Crystal Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2030 West Crystal Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity