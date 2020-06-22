2028 W Coulter Street

Amenities

Large studio unit with high end finishes. Kitchen was repurposed from a million dollar condo. Great location with the CTA Damen Pink Line station just a 5 minute walk away, a Divvy station at the end of the block, and Heart of Italy just 2 blocks away! In building laundry and a nice backyard! Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU! Unit Amenities: - Renovated - New electric and plumbing - Newer furnace - Newer windows - Plenty of closet space - Renovated kitchen and bathroom - Huge backyard - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and utilities Leasing requirements: - First month's rent - Move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome Rental Features Cable readyMicrowaveHardwood floorsHigh speed internetAir conditioningRefrigeratorDishwasherWalk-in closetsBalcony, deck, patioFenced yardLaundry room / hookupsOven / rangeHeat - gasPet Friendly