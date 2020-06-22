All apartments in Chicago
2028 W Coulter Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

2028 W Coulter Street

2028 West Coulter Street · (773) 575-5306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2028 West Coulter Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Large studio unit with high end finishes. Kitchen was repurposed from a million dollar condo. Great location with the CTA Damen Pink Line station just a 5 minute walk away, a Divvy station at the end of the block, and Heart of Italy just 2 blocks away! In building laundry and a nice backyard! Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU! Unit Amenities: - Renovated - New electric and plumbing - Newer furnace - Newer windows - Plenty of closet space - Renovated kitchen and bathroom - Huge backyard - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and utilities Leasing requirements: - First month's rent - Move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome Rental Features Cable readyMicrowaveHardwood floorsHigh speed internetAir conditioningRefrigeratorDishwasherWalk-in closetsBalcony, deck, patioFenced yardLaundry room / hookupsOven / rangeHeat - gasPet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 W Coulter Street have any available units?
2028 W Coulter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 W Coulter Street have?
Some of 2028 W Coulter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 W Coulter Street currently offering any rent specials?
2028 W Coulter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 W Coulter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 W Coulter Street is pet friendly.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street offer parking?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street does not offer parking.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street have a pool?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street does not have a pool.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street have accessible units?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 W Coulter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 W Coulter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
