All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2027 W Melrose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2027 W Melrose St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2027 W Melrose St
2027 West Melrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2027 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 story unit in brick walk up - Property Id: 284256
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284256
Property Id 284256
(RLNE5846234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2027 W Melrose St have any available units?
2027 W Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 2027 W Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
2027 W Melrose St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 W Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 W Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 2027 W Melrose St offer parking?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 W Melrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have a pool?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have units with air conditioning.
