2027 W Melrose St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2027 W Melrose St

2027 West Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 story unit in brick walk up - Property Id: 284256

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284256
Property Id 284256

(RLNE5846234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 W Melrose St have any available units?
2027 W Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2027 W Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
2027 W Melrose St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 W Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 W Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 2027 W Melrose St offer parking?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 W Melrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have a pool?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 W Melrose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 W Melrose St does not have units with air conditioning.
