2020 West Division
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

2020 West Division

2020 West Division Street · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath High end finishes, shows like a model !!! Located at amazing Division and Damen location Steps from everything, restaurants, bars, night life, shops, transportation Stainless steel appliances Granite countertops Central air and heat Dishwasher, microwave Laundry in unit Cats ok, no dogs A true must see !!! Transportation Bus: 49, Western & Division (0.45 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Division (0.05 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.07 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.39 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.44 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.49 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 West Division have any available units?
2020 West Division doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 West Division have?
Some of 2020 West Division's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 West Division currently offering any rent specials?
2020 West Division isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 West Division pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 West Division is pet friendly.
Does 2020 West Division offer parking?
No, 2020 West Division does not offer parking.
Does 2020 West Division have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 West Division offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 West Division have a pool?
No, 2020 West Division does not have a pool.
Does 2020 West Division have accessible units?
No, 2020 West Division does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 West Division have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 West Division has units with dishwashers.
