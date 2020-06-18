2020 West Division

Amenities
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath High end finishes, shows like a model !!! Located at amazing Division and Damen location Steps from everything, restaurants, bars, night life, shops, transportation Stainless steel appliances Granite countertops Central air and heat Dishwasher, microwave Laundry in unit Cats ok, no dogs A true must see !!! Transportation Bus: 49, Western & Division (0.45 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Division (0.05 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.07 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.39 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.44 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.49 mi)
Terms: One year lease