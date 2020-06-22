2016 West Addison Street

Amenities

Immaculate Top Floor Unit in Gorgeous Chicago 3 Flat!

This unit has plenty of space in the living,dining,kitchens and bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout and updated bathroom with modern fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is a spectacular place to prepare meals. Plus enclosed sun room. Washer and dryer in the basement. Beautiful landscaping around the property with deck area behind the house. This unit is great and has been very well maintained. Garage parking is included. Close to train station also. The building is family owned and the owner takes much pride in his property and will always be available if any issue occurs.



