All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2016 West Addison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2016 West Addison Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

2016 West Addison Street

2016 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2016 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Immaculate Top Floor Unit in Gorgeous Chicago 3 Flat!
This unit has plenty of space in the living,dining,kitchens and bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout and updated bathroom with modern fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is a spectacular place to prepare meals. Plus enclosed sun room. Washer and dryer in the basement. Beautiful landscaping around the property with deck area behind the house. This unit is great and has been very well maintained. Garage parking is included. Close to train station also. The building is family owned and the owner takes much pride in his property and will always be available if any issue occurs.

Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 West Addison Street have any available units?
2016 West Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 West Addison Street have?
Some of 2016 West Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2016 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 West Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2016 West Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2016 West Addison Street does offer parking.
Does 2016 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 West Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 2016 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2016 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 2016 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 West Addison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2016 West Addison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
1800 N Milwaukee
1800 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity