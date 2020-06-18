2014 West ROSCOE Street

Amenities
Great Roscoe Village Location.Nice entrance foyer.Vintage 2 bed+office. Nice size living room .formal dining room with built in Hutch. U Shaped upgraded kitchen.Bosch Dishwasher,disposal. Pass thru to breakfast room. Nice pantry. Updated Bath with Designer Italian lav. Good closet space. Vintage Hardwood floors Natural woodwork. Bay in LR, Decorative fireplace.Individual HVAC with central ac. Starbucks, shops ,transportation out the front door. Paulina Brown line quick walk. Shared laundry in basement, shared yard. I garage spot included.