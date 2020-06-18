All apartments in Chicago
2014 West ROSCOE Street

2014 West Roscoe Street · (773) 472-6016
Location

2014 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Roscoe Village Location.Nice entrance foyer.Vintage 2 bed+office. Nice size living room .formal dining room with built in Hutch. U Shaped upgraded kitchen.Bosch Dishwasher,disposal. Pass thru to breakfast room. Nice pantry. Updated Bath with Designer Italian lav. Good closet space. Vintage Hardwood floors Natural woodwork. Bay in LR, Decorative fireplace.Individual HVAC with central ac. Starbucks, shops ,transportation out the front door. Paulina Brown line quick walk. Shared laundry in basement, shared yard. I garage spot included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

