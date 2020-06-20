2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1

Amenities
This is a spacious true loft space - Property Id: 261270
in prime Ukrainian Village! Right off Damen, on tree-lined Iowa Street. 1300SF open space. Features include brand new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors. Tons of windows letting in plenty of light. Walk to Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village hot spots. Available 6/1. Cats only.
No Dogs Allowed
