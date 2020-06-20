All apartments in Chicago
2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1

2013 West Iowa Street · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2013 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit LOFT 1 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This is a spacious true loft space - Property Id: 261270

in prime Ukrainian Village! Right off Damen, on tree-lined Iowa Street. 1300SF open space. Features include brand new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors. Tons of windows letting in plenty of light. Walk to Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village hot spots. Available 6/1. Cats only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261270
Property Id 261270

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have any available units?
2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have?
Some of 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 offer parking?
No, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have a pool?
No, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have accessible units?
No, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 W Iowa St LOFT 1 has units with dishwashers.
