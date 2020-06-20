All apartments in Chicago
2012 N Larrabee St Th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2012 N Larrabee St Th

2012 North Larrabee Street · (773) 272-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2012 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Th · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2012 Larrabeee - Property Id: 287857

Amazing Lincoln Park location! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex-up is everything you want in your new home!! The unit comes with a private entrance, hardwood floors and carpet, central heat and air, laundry in unit, a private terrace, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, modern bathrooms and cats and small dogs are ok!! Basic cable and internet are included!! One outdoor parking spot is INCLUDED!! Everything you need is in walking distance including many shops and dining options!! The Armitage Brown Line is a quick 10 min walk and Lincoln Park's park is also a 10 min walk away!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287857
Property Id 287857

(RLNE5806919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have any available units?
2012 N Larrabee St Th has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have?
Some of 2012 N Larrabee St Th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 N Larrabee St Th currently offering any rent specials?
2012 N Larrabee St Th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 N Larrabee St Th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St Th is pet friendly.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th offer parking?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St Th does offer parking.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St Th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have a pool?
No, 2012 N Larrabee St Th does not have a pool.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have accessible units?
No, 2012 N Larrabee St Th does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 N Larrabee St Th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 N Larrabee St Th has units with dishwashers.
