All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2009 Jarvis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2009 Jarvis
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

2009 Jarvis

2009 W Jarvis Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideal two bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, large living area with exposed brick wall, Juliet balcony, ceiling fan, central heat and AC, back deck, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Jarvis have any available units?
2009 Jarvis has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Jarvis have?
Some of 2009 Jarvis's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Jarvis currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Jarvis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Jarvis pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Jarvis is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Jarvis offer parking?
No, 2009 Jarvis does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Jarvis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Jarvis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Jarvis have a pool?
No, 2009 Jarvis does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Jarvis have accessible units?
No, 2009 Jarvis does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Jarvis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Jarvis has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2009 Jarvis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity