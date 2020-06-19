2009 Jarvis

Amenities
Ideal two bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, large living area with exposed brick wall, Juliet balcony, ceiling fan, central heat and AC, back deck, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease