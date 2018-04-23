All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2002 North HOYNE Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2002 North HOYNE Avenue

2002 North Hoyne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
BUCKTOWN!! HUGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT CORNER OF ARMITAGE & HOYNE!!! HARDWOOD FLOORS THUR-OUT, KITCHEN HAS HUGE PANTRY!! ALL ORIGINAL WOODWORK!! NEAR TRANSPORTATION & RESTAURANTS & STARBUCKS!!! WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have any available units?
2002 North HOYNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have?
Some of 2002 North HOYNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 North HOYNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2002 North HOYNE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 North HOYNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue offer parking?
No, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 North HOYNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 North HOYNE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
