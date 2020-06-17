2000 W Haddon Ave 206

Amenities
Unique loft located in the heart of Wicker Park! - Property Id: 179242
Just steps from Damen & Division. Surrounded by stores, restaurants and nightlife, but nestled on a quiet street. Features 18 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of natural light. Updated kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances. Hardwood floors. In-unit washer/dryer and great closet space. 1300SF of space. Rent also includes 1 heated garage parking space included, as well as additional storage space. Building also features a common roof deck with great views of the city. Pet friendly! No security deposit, just a $250 non-refundable move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179242
