2000 W Haddon Ave 206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2000 W Haddon Ave 206

2000 West Haddon Avenue · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unique loft located in the heart of Wicker Park! - Property Id: 179242

Just steps from Damen & Division. Surrounded by stores, restaurants and nightlife, but nestled on a quiet street. Features 18 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of natural light. Updated kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances. Hardwood floors. In-unit washer/dryer and great closet space. 1300SF of space. Rent also includes 1 heated garage parking space included, as well as additional storage space. Building also features a common roof deck with great views of the city. Pet friendly! No security deposit, just a $250 non-refundable move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179242
Property Id 179242

(RLNE5837188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have any available units?
2000 W Haddon Ave 206 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have?
Some of 2000 W Haddon Ave 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W Haddon Ave 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 does offer parking.
Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have a pool?
No, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have accessible units?
No, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 W Haddon Ave 206 has units with dishwashers.
