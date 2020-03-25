All apartments in Chicago
2 East Roosevelt

2 E Roosevelt Rd · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 E Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,933

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Balcony in All Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Attached Shopping Center -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 East Roosevelt have any available units?
2 East Roosevelt has a unit available for $2,933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 East Roosevelt have?
Some of 2 East Roosevelt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 East Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
2 East Roosevelt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 East Roosevelt pet-friendly?
No, 2 East Roosevelt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2 East Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, 2 East Roosevelt does offer parking.
Does 2 East Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 East Roosevelt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 East Roosevelt have a pool?
No, 2 East Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does 2 East Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, 2 East Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does 2 East Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 East Roosevelt does not have units with dishwashers.
