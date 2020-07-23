All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1996 S State St 4F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1996 S State St 4F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1996 S State St 4F

1996 South State Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1996 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
1996 S STATE, #4F - Property Id: 322001

Spacious Three bedroom in South Loop!
Brand New South Loop Apartments! Each unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchens with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, carpeted bedroom, luxurious modern bathroom, washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Pet friendly and no security deposit! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1996-s-state-st-chicago-il-unit-4f/322001
Property Id 322001

(RLNE5956698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 S State St 4F have any available units?
1996 S State St 4F has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 S State St 4F have?
Some of 1996 S State St 4F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 S State St 4F currently offering any rent specials?
1996 S State St 4F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 S State St 4F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1996 S State St 4F is pet friendly.
Does 1996 S State St 4F offer parking?
No, 1996 S State St 4F does not offer parking.
Does 1996 S State St 4F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1996 S State St 4F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 S State St 4F have a pool?
No, 1996 S State St 4F does not have a pool.
Does 1996 S State St 4F have accessible units?
No, 1996 S State St 4F does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 S State St 4F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 S State St 4F has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1996 S State St 4F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity