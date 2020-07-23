1996 S State St 4F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

1996 S STATE, #4F - Property Id: 322001



Spacious Three bedroom in South Loop!

Brand New South Loop Apartments! Each unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchens with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, carpeted bedroom, luxurious modern bathroom, washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Pet friendly and no security deposit! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1996-s-state-st-chicago-il-unit-4f/322001

