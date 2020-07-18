All apartments in Chicago
195 N Dearborn St 4003

195 N Dearborn St · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4003 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 4003 Available 08/01/20 195 N DEARBORN ST, #4003 - Property Id: 313496

BEST VIEWS IN THE CITY~SPACIOUS 1 BED~INTERNET & HEAT INCLD
Fantastic 1 bedroom condo with the best views in the city! South/East corner unit with Lake view and east facing balcony. High ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows expose the beautiful views both day & night. Plenty of closet space throughout. Rent includes heating, a/c, internet and cable. Tenant just pays for electric. The building's amenities include a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool and sun deck with grills. As for the location, it's the loop commuter's dream. Walking distance to everything in the loop, river front dining, all of the things river north/west loop has to offer. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Laundry, Common Outdoor Space, Balcony, Dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/195-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-4003/313496
Property Id 313496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have any available units?
195 N Dearborn St 4003 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have?
Some of 195 N Dearborn St 4003's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 N Dearborn St 4003 currently offering any rent specials?
195 N Dearborn St 4003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 N Dearborn St 4003 pet-friendly?
No, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 offer parking?
No, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 does not offer parking.
Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have a pool?
Yes, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 has a pool.
Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have accessible units?
No, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 does not have accessible units.
Does 195 N Dearborn St 4003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 N Dearborn St 4003 has units with dishwashers.
