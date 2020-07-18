Amenities

Unit 4003 Available 08/01/20 195 N DEARBORN ST, #4003 - Property Id: 313496



BEST VIEWS IN THE CITY~SPACIOUS 1 BED~INTERNET & HEAT INCLD

Fantastic 1 bedroom condo with the best views in the city! South/East corner unit with Lake view and east facing balcony. High ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows expose the beautiful views both day & night. Plenty of closet space throughout. Rent includes heating, a/c, internet and cable. Tenant just pays for electric. The building's amenities include a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool and sun deck with grills. As for the location, it's the loop commuter's dream. Walking distance to everything in the loop, river front dining, all of the things river north/west loop has to offer. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



