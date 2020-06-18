1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE

Amenities
Incredible 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex with Massive Bonus Room/Master Suite
Spacious top floor 2bed/2ba, newly renovated duplex up in hot Logan Square location! 2 bedrooms on main level with massive bonus room/master suite upstairs. Incredible hardwood details and unique tin ceiling in living room. Private balcony and rear deck. Shared backyard space. Only 1 block from the 606 trail. Features hardwood floors, central heat and AC, in-unit laundry, updated kitchen w/ quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. $400 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit.