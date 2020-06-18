All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:37 PM

1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE

1943 North Lawndale Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1943 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex with Massive Bonus Room/Master Suite
Spacious top floor 2bed/2ba, newly renovated duplex up in hot Logan Square location! 2 bedrooms on main level with massive bonus room/master suite upstairs. Incredible hardwood details and unique tin ceiling in living room. Private balcony and rear deck. Shared backyard space. Only 1 block from the 606 trail. Features hardwood floors, central heat and AC, in-unit laundry, updated kitchen w/ quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. $400 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have any available units?
1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 NORTH LAWNDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
