All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1941 WEST RACE STREET CH
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1941 WEST RACE STREET CH

1941 W Race Ave · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1941 W Race Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit CH · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1941 WEST RACE STREET, #CH - Property Id: 288981

Beautiful Ukrainian Village Coach House Available!
Vibrant location nestled in on a gorgeous tree-lined street. With a 95 rated walk score you are close to shopping, dining and some of the best breweries in the city. One quick bus ride to downtown or the blue line at North Ave & Damen. The property has two living spaces with a open floor plan on the main level with updates all throughout! Washer/Dryer in-unit, central a/c, small outdoor space big enough for a table and chairs. Call today with any questions!!

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288981
Property Id 288981

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5866709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have any available units?
1941 WEST RACE STREET CH has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH currently offering any rent specials?
1941 WEST RACE STREET CH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH is pet friendly.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH offer parking?
No, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH does not offer parking.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have a pool?
No, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH does not have a pool.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have accessible units?
No, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1941 WEST RACE STREET CH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity