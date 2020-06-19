Amenities
1941 WEST RACE STREET, #CH - Property Id: 288981
Beautiful Ukrainian Village Coach House Available!
Vibrant location nestled in on a gorgeous tree-lined street. With a 95 rated walk score you are close to shopping, dining and some of the best breweries in the city. One quick bus ride to downtown or the blue line at North Ave & Damen. The property has two living spaces with a open floor plan on the main level with updates all throughout! Washer/Dryer in-unit, central a/c, small outdoor space big enough for a table and chairs. Call today with any questions!!
Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288981
Property Id 288981
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5866709)