Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1941 W Diversey Ave

1941 West Diversey Parkway · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1941 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2775 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
3bed/3Baths. Laundry & Parking free. Lincoln Park. - Property Id: 293065

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom available in Lincoln Park! Features include hardwood floors, carpeted loft bedroom, fireplace, 3 seasons room, 2 outdoor parking spaces included, washer and dryer in unit, and a dishwasher. Just steps to public transportation, and cats are welcome!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293065
Property Id 293065

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5829866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 W Diversey Ave have any available units?
1941 W Diversey Ave has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 W Diversey Ave have?
Some of 1941 W Diversey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 W Diversey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1941 W Diversey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 W Diversey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 W Diversey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1941 W Diversey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1941 W Diversey Ave does offer parking.
Does 1941 W Diversey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 W Diversey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 W Diversey Ave have a pool?
No, 1941 W Diversey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1941 W Diversey Ave have accessible units?
No, 1941 W Diversey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 W Diversey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 W Diversey Ave has units with dishwashers.
