Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

1939 N Lincoln

1939 N Lincoln Ave · (773) 570-9181
Location

1939 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,075

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1939 N Lincoln.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Stanleys Kitchen and Tap is a Lincoln Park fixture, famous as much for its mac n cheese as its weekend dance parties. The building at 1939 N. Lincoln is as cozy as mac n cheese and as charming as a set of good dancing tunes.\n\nThis vintage seven-story residence features hardwood floors, kitchens with maple cabinets and new appliances, spacious walk-in closets and individual climate controls.\n\nWeve added internet, DirecTV Family Package Programming and stunning city views as complimentary amenities, while heat and water are included utilities. Feel free to thank us for the intro to your favorite living space with a Stanleys fried chicken dinnerwere free anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
rent: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1939 N Lincoln have any available units?
1939 N Lincoln offers studio floorplans starting at $1,075, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,545, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,575. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 N Lincoln have?
Some of 1939 N Lincoln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 N Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
1939 N Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 N Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 N Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 1939 N Lincoln offer parking?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have a pool?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 N Lincoln has units with dishwashers.

