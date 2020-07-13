Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator on-site laundry internet access

Stanleys Kitchen and Tap is a Lincoln Park fixture, famous as much for its mac n cheese as its weekend dance parties. The building at 1939 N. Lincoln is as cozy as mac n cheese and as charming as a set of good dancing tunes.



This vintage seven-story residence features hardwood floors, kitchens with maple cabinets and new appliances, spacious walk-in closets and individual climate controls.



Weve added internet, DirecTV Family Package Programming and stunning city views as complimentary amenities, while heat and water are included utilities. Feel free to thank us for the intro to your favorite living space with a Stanleys fried chicken dinnerwere free anytime.