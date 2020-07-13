1939 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Studio
studio-1
$1,075
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1bd/1b-1
$1,545
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2bd/2b-1
$2,575
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1939 N Lincoln.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Stanleys Kitchen and Tap is a Lincoln Park fixture, famous as much for its mac n cheese as its weekend dance parties. The building at 1939 N. Lincoln is as cozy as mac n cheese and as charming as a set of good dancing tunes.\n\nThis vintage seven-story residence features hardwood floors, kitchens with maple cabinets and new appliances, spacious walk-in closets and individual climate controls.\n\nWeve added internet, DirecTV Family Package Programming and stunning city views as complimentary amenities, while heat and water are included utilities. Feel free to thank us for the intro to your favorite living space with a Stanleys fried chicken dinnerwere free anytime.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
rent: $250
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1939 N Lincoln have any available units?
1939 N Lincoln offers studio floorplans starting at $1,075, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,545, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,575. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 N Lincoln have?
Some of 1939 N Lincoln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 N Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
1939 N Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 N Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 N Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 1939 N Lincoln offer parking?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have a pool?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 1939 N Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 1939 N Lincoln does not have accessible units.