1936 W Estes Ave 2S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1936 W Estes Ave 2S

1936 West Estes Avenue · (847) 220-0258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1936 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Magnificent 2br and 1 bath in Pretty Rogers Park - Property Id: 288007

On a beautiful street, ample kitchen space, nice hard wood floors, 2 huge bedrooms! big closet space, unique white theme kitchen that compliments the wood floor and equipped with oven and fridge. Clean laundry room on-site.

Text or Email

Kayne Kulman
Landstar Realty Group, Inc
kulmanrealty@gmail.com
847-220-0258
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288007
Property Id 288007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have any available units?
1936 W Estes Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have?
Some of 1936 W Estes Ave 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 W Estes Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
1936 W Estes Ave 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 W Estes Ave 2S pet-friendly?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 W Estes Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 W Estes Ave 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
