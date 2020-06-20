1936 W Estes Ave 2S

Amenities
Magnificent 2br and 1 bath in Pretty Rogers Park - Property Id: 288007
On a beautiful street, ample kitchen space, nice hard wood floors, 2 huge bedrooms! big closet space, unique white theme kitchen that compliments the wood floor and equipped with oven and fridge. Clean laundry room on-site.
Text or Email
Kayne Kulman
Landstar Realty Group, Inc
kulmanrealty@gmail.com
847-220-0258
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288007
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808132)