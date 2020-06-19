All apartments in Chicago
1933 West Lawrence Avenue
1933 West Lawrence Avenue

1933 West Lawrence Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738030
Location

1933 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Spacious 2BR in Prime Ravenswood Location!
The Harry Frank Building offers newly rehabbed two and three-bedroom apartments that boast gleaming hardwood floors, decorative fire places, and modern kitchens. Located in the Ravenswood neighborhood, you will experience gorgeous tree-lined streets. The Metra and CTA Brown Line are right around the corner in either direction. *Photos may be of similar unit* ***Pricing and availability subject to change

Amenities:
Laundry, Bicycle Room, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have any available units?
1933 West Lawrence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have?
Some of 1933 West Lawrence Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 West Lawrence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 West Lawrence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 West Lawrence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue offer parking?
No, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 West Lawrence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 West Lawrence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
