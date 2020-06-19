All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1930 South Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1930 South Wabash Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

1930 South Wabash Avenue

1930 South Wabash Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1795145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
1 Bedroom With 1 Bath. Community Amenities: Fitness Center, Tranquility Pool, BBQ Grills, FOB Entry Access, Internet Station, Dog Run. Other Amenities: Walk-in Closets, Washer/Dryer, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heat & Air, Wood Floors, 10 ft Ceilings, Garbage Disposal, Balconies.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Storage, Wheelchair Access, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have any available units?
1930 South Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 1930 South Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 South Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 South Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 South Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue has a pool.
Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1930 South Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 South Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College