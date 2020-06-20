1914 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

Sun Drenched Chicago Ave Rehab 2 Bed in West Town available May 1st!

Sun-filled gut rehab of vintage 2 bedroom. Enjoy all Chicago Ave has to offer. Unit has hardwood floors in living area, carpets in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. CTA bus access, short walk to restaurants, shops, nightlife, public transit and more. Common back yard. Shared laundry in building two doors down.



